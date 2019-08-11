Did you see the recent news about how Danny Trejo saw a car crash and jumped into action, saving a young child and then taking care of that kid until the scene was safe? That dude is cool. He should be in more video games! So...



Your challenge this week: Put Danny Trejo in video games!

Spread Mr. Trejo all-around video games. Add him to shooters, RPGs, mobile games or anything else. I’ve added him to Gears Of War. I was surprised how well this works and now I want Danny Trejo to have a role in the Gears movie if that ever comes out.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!