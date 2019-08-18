In a few days, August 20th to be precise, I celebrate my birthday. I’m having a party, but maybe you wonderful Kotaku readers can help plan a second party. But as I write about video games, legally it must be video game-related. Them’s the rules.
Your challenge this week: Throw me a party with video game characters or set in different video games!
I like small parties and big parties, so do anything you want. You can even make it a surprise party! Though I would personally not invite Sonic to my party. And for extra details, I’ll be turning 28. Put that on a cake or something, I guess.
Also, an important announcement: I am taking next weekend off and doing a small birthday/vacation trip with my girlfriend. So next weekend there will be no winners! I’ll be back the following weekend to hand out some awards.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.