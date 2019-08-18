In a few days, August 20th to be precise, I celebrate my birthday. I’m having a party, but maybe you wonderful Kotaku readers can help plan a second party. But as I write about video games, legally it must be video game-related. Them’s the rules.



Your challenge this week: Throw me a party with video game characters or set in different video games!

I like small parties and big parties, so do anything you want. You can even make it a surprise party! Though I would personally not invite Sonic to my party. And for extra details, I’ll be turning 28. Put that on a cake or something, I guess.

Also, an important announcement: I am taking next weekend off and doing a small birthday/vacation trip with my girlfriend. So next weekend there will be no winners! I’ll be back the following weekend to hand out some awards.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!