Last week, I asked you wonderful Kotaku readers to celebrate the end of Game Of Thrones by adding video game characters into the world of the show. Well, the finale aired and now the contest is over. Which is better? This contest or the finale. I’ll leave that up to GoT fans to decide.



Our winning image this week comes from AndyB88 who gave us a new dragon to fear. I always knew Spyro would one day grow big and strong, though I didn’t expect him to kill so many people. Didn’t he hear the bells?

I wonder, now that the show is over, how long GoT will stay around in pop culture. Is this the next Lord Of The Rings or Star Wars, where for decades the show influences future movies and shows? Or is this like the next Avatar, where we all go crazy for it then move on? I’m guessing it’s going to stick around a bit, especially if spin-offs happen fast enough.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

Neuroplastique II wins the award for “Best Undead Cameo.”

Advertisement

KarndageRage grabs the award for “Best CJ Meme Usage.”

Mrichston gets the award for “Most Violent Mario Intro.”

Advertisement

DukeofWulf snags the award for “Best Slippers.”

Cecil_Banon wins the award for “Most QTEs.”

Advertisement

Bob The Rock snags the award for “Best Photo Of The Mother Of Fire Types.”

ConManEd receives the award for “Most Disturbing Kirby Level.”

Advertisement

transmillion grabs the award for “Strangest Kingdom Hearts Plot Twist.”

Kroma is given the award for “Best Pixel Art Scene In A Television Series.”

Advertisement

And finally, Sciteach wins the award for “Best Look At The Upcoming Zelda Live Action Film.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.

