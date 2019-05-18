Last week marked 10 years for Kotaku’s big boss Stephen Totilo and to celebrate we took one of his most famous photos and had some fun with it. I got a nice mix of video games, timely Game Of Thrones creations, and other shenanigans.



Our winning image this week comes from Ihsus who decided to dig back into Kotaku’s past and created an edit of a classic image. Owen Good, clad in his Selk’Bag 4G Lite and pushing his wheelbarrow.

Also, can you believe that image was taken in 2011? Time flies, as they say. Seriously, 2011. What was going on in 2011? The final Harry Potter film was released. Discovery Health became the Oprah Winfrey Network. And the Nintendo 3DS released around the world. What a year.



(Also sorry about the later than the usual posting of the winners. That breaking news about Call of Duty and some other issues on my end pushed this back. But I didn’t forget. I never forget my dear readers and their art.)

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Neuroplastique wins the award for “Best Guest Solo.”

cecil_banon grabs the award for “Most Surprising DLC Character.”

Hadjumurad receives the award for “Giving Me A Good Reason To Break Out The Fish.”

Rogue Indy snags the award for “Most Uncomfortable Spot To Game”

Spaceludes gets the award for “Best Meme Usage.”

Chelsea Of Tranquility wins the award for “Most Awkward Sims Hangout.”

Mrichston snags the award for “SPOILERS!”

dougdude10 grabs the award for “Best Kick Given.”

And finally, Bob The Rock wins nothing. Again. You know why.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.