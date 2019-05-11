Last weekend was filled with Sonic and Star Wars news. So I asked you, the wonderful readers of Kotaku, to mash up these two franchises in our latest contest.



Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who seems to hate us. Why else would this person ruin our lives with this monstrosity? You win, but really we all lose.

We all make mistakes. For example, last week I asked you to create Sonic and Star Wars mash-up images. I was expecting some fun and cute creations and I got some of those. But some of you, looking at you Bob, decided to create some twisted things. You ruined Sonic and Star Wars. Are you happy?



You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “SO close to winning!”

VindicatorDTM grabs the award for “Most Cinematic Image.”

BRUCEBYDAY easily snags the award for “Now THIS Is Podracing.”

Barry Wombleton gets the award for “Best Improvement To New Sonic.”

Wagner Volanin receives the award for “Most Canon-Breaking Special Edition Change.”

TheMuffinMan23 wins the award for “Worst Force Projection.”

Wilkini snags the award for “Most Shocking Twist In Star Wars.”

Skeleton Turtle earns the award for “Best E3 2019 Leak.”

amazingmao gets the award for “Best New Buddy Cop Comedy Coming This Fall.”

And finally, Bob The Rock wins nothing.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.