Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It seems obvious at this point that the internet doesn’t really like the new Sonic The Hedgehog trailer. The director of that film has even announced they will be changing Sonic’s design before the film is released. So while you wait for that to happen, check out this odd creation that takes a different approach to a Sonic film.



While the visual quality and production budget seem much smaller, the creator of this video, Surreal Entertainment, has figured out a sure fire way to make the Sonic movie a massive success: Make it a crossover!

The biggest movie in the world right now, Avengers: Endgame, is a massive crossover film. So it seems like a no-brainer. Add Lighting McQueen from the Cars franchise to the Sonic film and BOOM, box office gold.

Of course, the creator will need to actually make a movie. And get Sega’s permission. And Disney’s permission. So....yeah, this will never happen. But at least we now know how people enter cars in the Cars universe.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Nevermind.

Don’t make this movie.

