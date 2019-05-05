The last week has been filled with Sonic images, videos, opinions and more. That trailer was a mess and people have been dunking on it. So I mean, I have to include some Sonic action in this week’s contest. But this weekend is also Star Wars Day and I love Star Wars. Hmmm...how can I make this work? Hmmm... Oh, I know!
Your challenge this week: Take some Sonic stuff and then take some Star Wars stuff and mash it together.
You can use old Sonic designs, the new movie Sonic, whatever. And all Star Wars films, shows, and games are allowed too. BUT only images containing both Sonic and Star Wars elements will be given awards. This is my one and only rule.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.