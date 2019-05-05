The last week has been filled with Sonic images, videos, opinions and more. That trailer was a mess and people have been dunking on it. So I mean, I have to include some Sonic action in this week’s contest. But this weekend is also Star Wars Day and I love Star Wars. Hmmm...how can I make this work? Hmmm... Oh, I know!



Your challenge this week: Take some Sonic stuff and then take some Star Wars stuff and mash it together.

You can use old Sonic designs, the new movie Sonic, whatever. And all Star Wars films, shows, and games are allowed too. BUT only images containing both Sonic and Star Wars elements will be given awards. This is my one and only rule.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!