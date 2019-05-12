This month marks Editor-in-Chief Stephen Totilo’s 10th anniversary at Kotaku. A whole decade! Wow! In honor of this milestone, let’s take a look back at one of his most famous photos and see what fun we can have with it!
Your challenge this week: Have some fun with my boss!
The portable Wii U is such a wonderful idea that now seems less silly since Nintendo released the Switch, which is basically the portable Wii U made real. I remember after this photo went semi-viral a lot of folks started trying out this Wii U setup and it worked great. It seems Stephen Totilo is a trendsetter.
Here is a ready to go Totilo, for your photoshopping needs. You’re welcome.
And the original photo, just to give you some options.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.