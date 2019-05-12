This month marks Editor-in-Chief Stephen Totilo’s 10th anniversary at Kotaku. A whole decade! Wow! In honor of this milestone, let’s take a look back at one of his most famous photos and see what fun we can have with it!



Your challenge this week: Have some fun with my boss!

The portable Wii U is such a wonderful idea that now seems less silly since Nintendo released the Switch, which is basically the portable Wii U made real. I remember after this photo went semi-viral a lot of folks started trying out this Wii U setup and it worked great. It seems Stephen Totilo is a trendsetter.

Here is a ready to go Totilo, for your photoshopping needs. You’re welcome.

And the original photo, just to give you some options.

Advertisement

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!