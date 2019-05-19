Game Of Thrones is coming to an end. Many will watch. Few will enjoy it. Let us celebrate the end of this popular show with a contest dedicated to doing one thing.



Your challenge this week: Add video game characters to Game Of Thrones.

I don’t watch GoT, as the kids call it, so I don’t really know much about what could or couldn’t happen in the finale. But in my mind, most things are made better by adding a bit of Leon to the mix. Besides, based on how folks are talking about the last season, this might actually be a better ending than what fans actually get.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!