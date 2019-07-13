Construction work is hard work. So last week I asked you wonderful Kotaku readers to show me how the Mario Bros. make more money on the side. I got a whole bunch of...strange jobs. I’m not sure how well these pay, but I write about video games for a living. What do I know?

Our winning image this week comes from Neuroplastique who sent Mario to the operating room to do some surgery. Not sure if being a surgeon is a viable side gig, but then again Mario is already a doctor sometimes, so maybe surgery isn’t that much harder for him.

A lot of the entries I received this week really could be turned into new Mario spin-off games. At this point, why not? We get games where Mario drives karts, plays tennis, builds levels, throws parties and practices medicine. What else can he do? This week, you folks showed us some future career possibilities. Now lets hand out some awards.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “Most Dangerous Shave.”

mrichston grabs the award for “Most Lucrative Side Job.”

NickyTheNewt gets the award for “PAUL IS DEAD.”

Lharm receives the award for “Too Many Clothes.”

Master Turkey wins the award for “Worst Coworker.”

richardrae1 nabs the award for “Building A Damn House.”

abracadaniel gets the award for “Most Cheery Executioners.”

rogueIndy receives the award for “Almost The Best Invention...”

Vandel Buster earns the award for “Most Crafty.”



And finally, Bob The Rock wins nothing and continues to enjoy the Banned For Life Club.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.