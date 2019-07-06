I love fried chicken. From a fast food joint, a local diner or homemade, I love it all. So in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day, I asked you wonderful readers to create some images featuring video game characters and fried chicken. You didn’t disappoint. You folks also made me hungry and now I crave some crispy chicken.



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who has made me suddenly a lot more interested in playing Sekiro. And also hungry

A lot of creative entries. I was worried that this might be a little too strange or random and people wouldn’t be able to come up with many cool ideas. I was, as always, wrong. You folks honestly surprised me with how many different ways you added chicken and video games together to create works of art. Greasy and unhealthy art, but still art.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

ConManEd wins the award for “Most Out Of Place Advertisement.”

Mrichston gets the award for “Most Dangerous Way To Serve Chicken.”

Chris Bachmann receives the award for “Best Dine And Dash.”

Cecil_Banon earns the award for “Most Aggressive Chicken Moment.”

Shinfo13 wins the award for “Best Final Fantasy XV DLC.”

AmazingMao receives the award for “Probably A Mod Already.”

Lharm gets the award for the “Most POWERFUL Drumsticks.”

Done With Kinja nabs the award for “Best ROM Hack.”

Richardrae1 grabs the award for “Most Unhealthy Fatality.”

And finally, Bob The Rock wins the award for “Most Awkward Dinner Party.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.