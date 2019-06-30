Next weekend on July 6th, we all celebrate National Fried Chicken Day. Or at least we should. So instead of waiting until next weekend to do this contest, let’s get a jump on the festivities now!



Your challenge this week: Give video game characters some fried chicken.

In the past, when I’ve done National Holidays like this, I wait until the weekend of the holiday to have the contest. But then that means all the winners arrive a week after the day itself. So changing things up this week.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!