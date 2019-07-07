Super Mario Maker 2 was recently released and I’ve got Mario Maker 2 on the brain. I also wonder if making levels pays very well? Probably not. So construction Mario and his bro must work some side gigs to help make ends meet.
Your challenge this week: Show us what Mario and Luigi do when they aren’t making levels or building castles.
Specifically, I want to see what construction Mario and Luigi are doing. There is SOOO much high-quality promo artwork of these two that it felt like a perfect contest idea. And to help you folks out, here are some already cut out Marios for you to use. But don’t feel you have to use these.
Advertisement
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.