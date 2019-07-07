Super Mario Maker 2 was recently released and I’ve got Mario Maker 2 on the brain. I also wonder if making levels pays very well? Probably not. So construction Mario and his bro must work some side gigs to help make ends meet.



Your challenge this week: Show us what Mario and Luigi do when they aren’t making levels or building castles.

Specifically, I want to see what construction Mario and Luigi are doing. There is SOOO much high-quality promo artwork of these two that it felt like a perfect contest idea. And to help you folks out, here are some already cut out Marios for you to use. But don’t feel you have to use these.

Advertisement

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!