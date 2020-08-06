Serious Sam 4 has suffered a small delay. Originally set to come out this month on Stadia and PC, it’s now not releasing until September 24. It’s still not clear when the game will eventually come to consoles. The Stadia exclusivity deal appears to go into 2021.
