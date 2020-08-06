Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Screenshot: Devolver Digital

Serious Sam 4 has suffered a small delay. Originally set to come out this month on Stadia and PC, it’s now not releasing until September 24. It’s still not clear when the game will eventually come to consoles. The Stadia exclusivity deal appears to go into 2021.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

