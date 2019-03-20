Sea of Thieves is one year old today. The freeform pirate adventure game launched into choppy waters, with early server problems causing some anxiety on the high seas. Since then, the game has expanded with new ships and encounters, transforming the world and satisfying diehard buccaneers. Here’s what’s happened in Sea of Thieves over the past year.



Sea of Thieves launches on March 20th, 2018. In the initial days, players enjoy sailing but worry about running out of adventures. The issue becomes pronounced when a Twitch streamer grinds out faction reputation to maximum with the help of viewers, controversially becoming the first Pirate Legend. Many players wanted to know what, if anything else would come, or if they would be stuck treading the same waters forever. Turns out, there was a lot in store.

On May 15th, Sea of Thieves finally adds private crews to the game. This makes it much easier to play only with friends and avoid nefarious situations like insta-brigging. It’s a small step but marks the start of numerous quality of life features.

A small patch in the lead up to the game’s first expansion, The Hungering Deep, allows players to discard voyages they don’t want to take. Colorblind accessibility options are added to treasure maps as well. Treasure hunting and reputation farming become a little easier as a result, even if there’s still plenty of grinding.

Sea of Thieves’ first free content expansion, The Hungering Deep, releases at the end of May. It adds a giant megalodon to the world and a quest that requires crews to cooperate in order to summon it. The battle is received well, although the event only lasts for a limited time.

Bilge Rat Adventures start in June. They introduce the Bilge Rat faction for reputation grinding, and the first event adds “Skeleton Thrones” to the world. These hidden locations require more exploration and some cooperation between players, adding another event where you don’t have to be an asshole to succeed.

On January 16th, Rare announces an update that dramatically decreases the game’s total file size, cutting them in half on Xbox and PC. Rare says the tweak is to make the game easier to update in the future, a good example of optimization as Sea of Thieves matures.

Throughout all of this, Sea of Thieves enjoys popularity on Twitch. This is particularly owed to big name streamers like Summit1g and Ninja checking out the game as updates and improvements mount. Apex Legends seems to have stolen much of this staying power away from Sea of Thieves, but it remains a game that people enjoy watching.

The Gold and Glory weekend event starts on March 15th, granting players absurd boosts to loot and reputation, easing some of the grind for a fun weekend of treasure hunting.

And that’s where things are at. Sea of Thieves is always going to be known for its rocky launch, but it’s also an example of a game that’s aged well over time. Much of this is owed to Rare’s commitment to new events and expansions that evolve the high seas. The game has captured the attention of some of the most popular streamers and kept plenty of fans eager to see what’s next. With PVP on the horizon, as well as other updates, Sea of Thieves is only going to grow larger and morph further into the game everyone hoped it would become.