Sea of Thieves is a grindy game where even high level quests can grant only a pittance of gold and reputation. One dedicated streamer has reached maximum reputation with the game’s three factions to become a pirate legend and unlock a secret hideout.

There are three major factions in Sea of Thieves: the covetous Gold Hoarders, the chicken-loving Merchants Alliance, and the creepy goth moms from the Order of Souls. Completing missions for these factions increases a player’s reputation, but it’s a long way to the maximum rank of 50. Streamer Prod1gyX has been playing Sea of Thieves relentlessly since release and managed to achieve rank 50 with all of the factions. In the process, he impressed the judgemental Mysterious Stranger, who bestowed upon him the rank of “pirate legend.”



Prod1gyx did receive help from viewers, who farmed treasure for him before he joined their crews so he could turn in the loot for the reputation boosts. In a game about pirates, this kind of trickery might seem fitting, but it does make the feat less impressive than if he’d endured the grinding and done the full legwork alone. Players on forums such as Reddit and other social media sites have started the hashtag #NotMyPirateLegend, calling on Rare to avoid conferring further in-game status to Prod1gyx.

In addition to bragging rights, Prod1gyX received a special outfit and a new shanty to play on his instruments. That shanty was the key to solving the riddle the Mysterious Stranger gave him. Prod1gyX worked with his stream viewers for hours before realizing that all he needed to do was play the new song right inside the tavern with the Mysterious Stranger. It revealed a hidden staircase to an entirely new area: the Tavern of Legends.

Advertisement

The underground grotto holds ghostly merchants and a bustling tavern for players to explore. Most importantly, it is where players can find the Pirate Lord and accept legendary voyages that combine aspects of all mission types into grand adventures, although it’s not entirely clear what the rewards are yet. For now, we’ll have to wait for Prod1gyX to complete those voyages while waiting for new pirate legends reach the tavern and discover what else the game has to offer.

