Being a pirate in Sea of Thieves sometimes means being an asshole, using whatever methods you can to kill your foes and plunder their loot. Some Sea of Thieves players are taking this to the next level by relying on hacks to conquer the high seas.

As first noted by WIndows Central, Sea of Thieves hackers are using a variety of cheats to help them find loot and come out victorious in battles. These cheats range from standard aimbots that ensure every pistol shot is accurate to ESP hacks that show the location of every player, shark, treasure chest, and ship. These cheats give information about how much health enemies have, how far away treasure is, and the proper angles for firing your ship’s cannons.



“Whether you want to cheat is a personal decision,” one cheat-providing site says in their Q&A. “On one hand, many people think it is immoral to cheat in online games as you have an unfair advantage over other players. And while that may be the case, at the end of the day it’s just a game and you can choose what you want to do. Using cheats is a good way to excel in the game world. Earn more gold, rank up faster, and win nearly any battle you get yourself into. You may also have a lot more fun when using a Sea of Thieves hack.”

Last fall, Microsoft introduced an anti-cheat program called TruePlay that Windows 10 creators could implement in order to cut down on cheating. It joins the ranks of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds’ BattlEye and Battlefield 1’s FairFight system as tools meant to catch hackers that mostly work, although clearly folks are still slipping through the net. Sea of Thieves has cross platform-play between Windows PC and Xbox One consoles, meaning that console players, who are often secluded from hacking, aren’t completely safe.

Advertisement

“Maintaining a fair gameplay experience for all players is a top priority for us,” a representative for Rare’s studio head Craig Duncan told Kotaku. “We are investigating these claims.”

Sea of Thieves is a great game to play with friends, but if hackers are there to spoil things, it might be safer to stay in port and drink some grog.

