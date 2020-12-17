Yay! Sackboy: A Big Adventure was perhaps my favorite game this year. It was such a positive and easygoing experience (well until I started trying to get the platinum!). A perfect game to come out when it did. I was hoping Bugsnax would also be that, but that game ended up being a real bait and switch. That candy-coated and cute exterior was hiding something much darker, culminating in the most severe whiplash I’ve ever felt playing any game, ever. I started out loving the game, and that love turned into hate. I couldn’t stand what it turned into. Sackboy was adorable and sweet all the way through, feeling at times like a spiritual successor to Super Mario 3D World (my favorite Mario game ever, so yes I’m biased and I don’t care).

The one issue I had with Sackboy was that there are levels that you have to play with other people, and given the quarantine, it’s not viable for me or many, I would say. So I’m very happy to hear that the online was finally added.



There’s actually a loading screen “tip” that was there from the beginning, talking about how if you don’t have anyone to play with, try online and make a new friend. Quite awkward when online wasn’t yet a thing.



This is great news :)