Ryan Gosling Reportedly In Talks To Lead New Star Wars Movie

Well here’s something I didn’t expect: A new report claims that Ryan Gosling—yes that very famous one from Barbie—is in negotiations to star in an upcoming Star Wars movie from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. And it sounds like his involvement has sent the project into hyperspace at Lucasfilm.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on January 22, Ryan Gosling is currently in talks with Lucasfilm and Disney to headline a standalone Star Wars movie from Levy. Apparently, according to sources who spoke to the outlet, Gosling’s involvement with the project wasn’t planned and happened suddenly, leading to some schedule changes.

Levy was reportedly looking to direct a boy band movie with Paramount. The movie would have starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, recreating the same core group that helped make Deadpool & Wolverine the second biggest movie of 2024 at the box office. But that all changed when Gosling got involved with Levy’s in-development Star Wars project. The Hollywood Reporter says that if Gosling makes a deal with Lucasfilm, Levy’s Star Wars movie could start rolling as early as this fall.

The outlet didn’t have any details to share about what Levy’s Star Wars movie will be about, when it will be set, or what part of the sci-fi galaxy it will feature. Levy has been planning the Star Wars movie since at least 2022, and Jonathan Tropper has been working on the script for over a year. It’s reportedly to be a standalone movie, not connected to the Skywalker Saga.

Of course, if you’ve been following Star Wars movie news for the last few years, then you know that there have been many, many, many announced and reported movies that have been stuck in development, canceled, reworked, or shelved since the last film—2019's The Rise of Skywalker—arrived in theaters. But Star Wars movies are returning to our galaxy. Next year’s The Mandalorian & Grogu movie wrapped filming last year and is set to arrive in May 2026.

