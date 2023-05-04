The Best And Worst Parts Of Every Star Wars Movie

Star Wars is a massive and popular franchise that encompasses hundreds of books, games, and more. But it all started with a few films back in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. And today, we are going to dodge the angry nerds and fan theories to look at every Star Wars film released in theaters and list the best and worst bits of each.

For this journey through a Galaxy, Far Far Away… we will be going chronologically through the main films, starting with the prequels and ending with the modern sequels. And then I tacked on the various spin-offs at the end not because they all suck, but because I had nowhere else to put them. Oh and no, I didn’t include the made-for-TV Ewok films, why did you even ask? Anyway, with that out of the way, here are the best and worst parts of every Star Wars film as of 2023.