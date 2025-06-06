Star Wars: Starfighter Has Found A Villain in Mia Goth

Imagine if the actress who suffocated her character’s mute, paralyzed father with a pillow in Pearl was now wreaking havoc across the galaxy. We don’t know if suffocation will be in Mia Goth’s arsenal, but we do know that the scream queen will be starring in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter film, according to The InSneider.

Goth is the latest actor to be cast in Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy’s highly anticipated take on the Star Wars universe. Ryan Gosling, who noted, “There just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn,” was confirmed to be starring in the film in April after months of speculation.

Details about the film are rarer to come by than an original 1977 cut of Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope, but we do know enough to feel The Force. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will involve Gosling “playing a character that must protect a young charge against evil pursuers.” Based on THR’s reporting, it appears Goth will be back in her villain bag as one of the evil pursuers. In Star Wars’ interconnected maze of a timeline, Starfighter takes place five years after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, even though Levy asserts that it’s not part of the same saga.

“This is a stand-alone. It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,” Levy said at April’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan.

Even though they both share the same name, Levy’s movie will almost surely have little to no connection to the LucasArts game Star Wars: Starfighter, since that story takes place before and during the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Even so, it would be cool if Gosling piloted a ship through an asteroid field like Rhys Dallows does in the game. He would also be contributing to Star Wars’ long history of handsome men flying through a field of asteroids without messing up their immaculate hair, originated by Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford, in The Empire Strikes Back.

The film is set to release on May 28, 2027.