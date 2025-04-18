All The Big Star Wars News Out Of Celebration Japan

A new Darth Maul animated TV show! A new movie starring Ryan Gosling! A Turgle action figure! We’ve rounded up all that news and more cool reveals from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

Happy Star Wars Celebration weekend! For the next few days, Star Wars fans have descended upon a large convention center located just outside Tokyo, Japan to hear news of the franchise’s future while sharing cosplay outfits, attending panels, and buying a ton of merch. And while I can’t recreate the full con experience, I can share with you the biggest and coolest news that has been revealed at this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars Starfighter arrives in 2027 starring Ryan Gosling

Lucasfilm confirmed a January report that claimed Ryan Gosling was arriving in a galaxy far, far away with the announcement of Star Wars Starfighter. The movie is being directed by Deadpool and Wolverine’s Shawn Levy and will be set five years after the events of Rise of Skywalker. The new film will begin production this fall and the plan is for it to arrive in theaters in 2027.

Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu still arriving in May 2026

Lucasfilm / IGN

One of the first big things revealed at Star Wars Celebration was a trailer (not currently released to the public) for next year’s Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu, a sequel movie set after the events of the popular streaming show.

We knew this movie was a thing before Celebration, but considering how many Star Wars projects have stalled or been canceled over the last few years, it was nice to hear confirmation that it’s still on track and the footage reportedly looked awesome. Sigourney Weaver, AT-ATs, Grogu using the Force, and the return of the Razor Crest ship. Exciting stuff. Let’s just hope the world doesn’t completely fall apart before May 22, 2026.

Lucasfilm Confirms Six Other Movies Are Still Happening

Speaking of “Just being happy other Star Wars movies are still happening,” during the same panel where Lucasfilm showed off Mando footage and officially announced the Gosling movie, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that six other previously revealed Star Wars films were still going ahead.

We are still getting a new trilogy from Simon Kinberg—reportedly Episodes 10, 11, and 12—as well as a movie from Taika Waititi and Logan director James Mangold. And last, but not least, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey-focused sequel set after the events of Rise of Skywalker is still happening. That movie has had a very rocky development and I’m still not convinced it will happen. But for now at least, Lucasfilm is committed to these movies being made. We shall see.

Darth Maul is getting a new animated TV show

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is the next big Star Wars animated show. The series will star Darth Maul and will show us how he built up his criminal empire after the events of the Clone Wars. Sam Witwer will return to voice Darth Maul in the new series which is set to arrive on Disney+ next year.

Star Wars Outlaws Next DLC Launches May 15

Ubisoft / Lucasfilm

Remember last year’s Star Wars Outlaws? I really liked Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars game, even if the stealth was a bit wonky and space combat wasn’t great. Well, the game’s second paid expansion—A Pirate’s Fortune—is coming out very soon.

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm showed off a new trailer for the criminal-focused DLC and gave us our first in-game look at Hondo, a popular Star Wars smuggler and ne’er-do-well who has popped up in TV shows, comics and more.

We Are Getting A Turgle Action Figure

There’s a lot of bad news in the world right now. Things suck for a lot of people and are getting worse nearly every day. So let’s hold tight to the good news, like the announcement that Turgle, the best character from Respawn’s 2023 Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, is getting his very own action figure. Truly, a ray of sunshine in our dark, dark times.

