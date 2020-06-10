Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Riot Games Executive Says George Floyd Was Murdered By Police Because Of His "Criminal Lifestyle"

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled Riot Games Executive Says George Floyd Was Murdered By Police Because Of His Criminal Lifestyle
Photo: David Dee Delgado (Getty)

Ron Johnson, Global Head of Consumer Products at Riot Games, has shared an image on his personal Facebook account that lists George Floyd’s prior convictions before saying “this type of criminal lifestyle never results in good things happening to you or those around you”. He is now being investigated internally by the company.

As Vice report, Johnson’s Facebook post is some wild shit, his mealy-mouthed own words overshadowed by the ludicrous, fear-mongering image that suggests Floyd, a man murdered by police for buying a packet of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill, was somehow on his way to “possibly kill your kid”.

Illustration for article titled Riot Games Executive Says George Floyd Was Murdered By Police Because Of His Criminal Lifestyle
A Riot statement issued to Vice says “We’ll say firmly that the sentiment in that image is abhorrent, against our values, and directly counter to our belief that addressing systemic racism requires immediate societal change.”

Johnson is currently on leave pending the result of Riot’s internal investigation.

Riot, a company whose treatment of women has been the subject of fierce criticism for a number of years now, issued a statement last week outlining their “Commitment to Drive Change”, which includes committing $1,000,000 in donations to minority education and justice programs and a policy of matching “up to $1,000 per employee for qualifying donations”.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

