Resident Evil 4 Remake As Told By Steam Reviews

Capcom’s long-awaited and much-hyped remake of its classic survival horror game, Resident Evil 4, is finally here. Once again Leon S. Kennedy must venture to Europe to save the President’s daughter from a deadly and creepy cult of villagers who are infected by an ancient parasitic organism that mutates its hosts into grotesque monsters. A tale as old as time, really. And based on Steam reviews, this new remake of the beloved horror game is a crowd-pleaser!

As of this writing, Resident Evil 4’s remake on Steam has just over 30,000 user reviews. It currently sits at an “Overwhelming Positive” rating on the platform, as most of these user reviews are ecstatic about Capcom’s latest remake. In fact, only about 900 negative reviews exist at the moment. That’s a damn good ratio and a sign that this remake has (mostly) won over Steam players with its impressive visuals, tight controls, satisfying combat, and smart changes to the original game’s formula, story, and gameplay.



Most of the negative reviews aren’t upset about the actual game and its content, but instead are complaining about crashes and issues with the dreaded DRM software Denuvo. Capcom has used this DRM software in the past for previous Resident Evil games and it also caused problems and angered players back then, too. Infamously, pirates claimed Resident Evil Village ran better after it was cracked and the DRM protection was removed. Hopefully, as it has in the past, Capcom will address these issues and RE4 remake owners currently suffering through crashes and other technical problems will soon be able to kill infected villagers and monsters like the rest of us.



Overall, Resident Evil 4’s Steam reviews are about as good as you can get in 2023. Players seem blown away by the game’s quality and its dedication to details, like letting you skip a fight early on by shooting a bell. Some technical issues and a few cut bosses seem to be the biggest problems players have with the remake, and even then, it’s only a small percentage of the total reviews.

