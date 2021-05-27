PSA: Among Us Is Currently Free On PC

Screenshot : Innersloth

You no longer have a good excuse to turn your friends down for a round or eight of Among Us. Innersloth’s enormously popular subterfuge game is free via the Epic Games Store through June 3.



Each week, the Epic Games Store puts up a game for free. All you have to do is add it to your library and it’s yours, for good. Sometimes, these games are huge blockbusters (Civilization VI, Watch Dogs 2). Other times, they’re smaller fare about building utopian civilizations (Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars). This time around, it’s a game about spacing your pals that costs five bucks.

Among Us first released in 2018. Last year, during the height of the covid-19 pandemic—and thanks to its preva le nce among the streamer set—it rocketed in popularity. Mainstream outlets like The New York Times and Insider wrote it up. U.S. Repres entative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed the game, for crying out loud. At the end of the year, Among Us scored several honors at the 2020 Game Awards.

But some of us—yes, I’m guilty as charged—have somehow yet to give it a whirl. Hey, better late than never, right?