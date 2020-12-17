PSA: Cities: Skylines Is Currently Free On The Epic Games Store

Screenshot : Paradox Interactive

The Epic Games Store is giving away the terrific building sim Cities: Skylines for free today, the first in a series of holiday give aways going on throughout the rest of the December. According to a press release, Epic’s holiday event will give away 15 games in all, rotating a new one in daily from now until the end of the year.

Now five years old, Paradox Interactive’s Cities: Skylines is the large-scale antidote to 2013's very flawed SimCity. It’s sprawling and beautiful and offers so much freedom to experiment and build the metropolis of your dreams, nightmares, or anywhere in between. And despite it s overwhelming scope, it’s pretty chill just to hop into and start messing around. All of which is to say: you should go get it right now.

Normally priced at $30, its free on the Epic Games Store until 11:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, December 18. At that point another game will be given away for free. Buried in the wrapping paper print currently masking what game it is are buzz saws, so it might be something Super Meat Boy-related, or possibly even this year’s survival arcade game Disc Room.

It seems like e ach game will only be free for 24 hours, however, so make sure to claim it before the next one cycles through.