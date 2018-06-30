Making spectacular or larger-than-life places in Cities: Skylines is fun, but there’s something special about creating everyday locations with the game’s worldbuilding toolkit.



YouTuber Greenbeak has created the ultimate quotidian location with Skylines: a small British village with a shopping district. While I’m not from Britain, I do spend most of my time wandering through residential areas that turn into commercial districts that the morph back into mixed-use zoning. I’m not driving across massive, beautiful bridges or sitting on the rooftops of massive buildings.



What I find so special about Cities: Skylines is that it is a toolkit that allows players to create nearly anything kind of city experience that players have crafted. With a little help from the Steam Workshop you can basically put any kind of object anywhere on a Skylines map.



Where other city builders are constantly giving you the tools to generate awe, Skylines is a game that gives you the ability to create normal, realistic, everyday locations, and I love seeing people craft little pieces of realism.