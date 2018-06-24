Cities: Skylines is an excellent tool for doing basically anything at this point, and intrepid YouTuber Crumbs McGee has used it to create a small diorama of post-apocalyptic action inspired by Fallout 76.

While Skylines is mostly known for being a city building game, the advent of the Steam Workshop on PC and its thousands of importable objects and mods that alter the code of object placement means that a dedicated player can figure out how to built a little diorama of basically anything in the game. Don’t expect to be able to do this kind of thing out of the box with Skylines.

Crumbs McGee has used their will and ingenuity to create a tiny apocalypse scene. A little Vault Dweller is making their way toward a farmhouse base. The owner is giving a thumbs up. Both are being covered by a sniper from a tower.

All of this takes place within an immaculate garbagescape, with the ruins looking and feeling like they’re right out of a Bethesda Fallout game. The whole thing is a real accomplishment.