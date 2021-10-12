If it walks like Among Us, talks like Among Us, and quacks like Among Us, it was probably at the very least inspired by the runaway success of Innersloth’s murder mystery party game. Epic Games is now finally copping to that in the patch notes for a new update to Fornite’s Impostors mode.
“v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!” reads the beginning of the latest set of patch notes. Epic Games doesn’t elaborate beyond that, or mention the game or indie studio behind it anywhere else in post. The Fortnite Impostors game mode itself still doesn’t appear to credit either one, either.
Still, this is progress from back in August, when Epic Games revealed the mode without acknowledging its glaring similarities to Among Us at all. In the 2018 indie game that broke out last year amid the pandemic, you run around a ship completing tasks while a randomly selected opponent is tasked with stealthily killing everyone on board. At regular intervals you meet to vote on who you think the killer is. Fortnite Impostors is, beat for beat, almost the exact same thing.
Understandably, Epic releasing the knock-off mode without an offer to collaborate, or even so much as a thank you, rubbed some at Innersloth the wrong way. “We didn’t patent the Among Us mechanics,” tweeted co-founder Marcus Bromander at the time. “I don’t think that leads to a healthy game industry. Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though?”
It didn’t help that Fortnite has a history of doing crossovers with other creators, as well as having a track record of being accused of copying other people’s ideas, be they emote dances or entire game modes. Still, others argued that Among Us has a core concept itself based on ideas popularized by the likes of Mafia and Werewolf, even if there’s no denying Among Us’s breakout success in 2020 seemed be the clear impetus behind a new wave of these types of games.
Now, thanks to Epic Games, we know the real answer.
Update: 10/12/2021, 12:22 p.m. ET: Epic followed up today’s patch notes with a tweet teasing an official Fortnite and Among Us crossover sometime in the future.
DISCUSSION
This is slightly related slightly unrelated but I remember when Among Us got big, everyone started crapping on Fall Guys for being a *dead game* and the reason was because the devs of fall guys couldn’t keep up with the hype. People were hungry for new/shifting content and the small team at mediatonic weren’t really able to meet demand and Among Us quickly filled that void, but the same thing happened to Among Us eventually and possibly even worse because of just how long it was taking for updates with very little content.
Now to backtrack a bit to make this comment a bit more relevant.
A similar thing happened with pubg. People were getting frustrated with server problems among other things, and then fortnite swooped in with a more polished version of the game mode (since their original vision flopped) and it worked like a charm.
Say what you will about EPIC and Fortnite, but if you can’t meet expectations of your consumers, they’re going to find something else and if your idea is unique enough to capitalize on, you really have to work to maintain your base otherwise someone is going to swoop in with a more polished version. It’s how genres are invented.
Now we go back to fallguys which is doing quite well and managing to pump out lots of new content and maps every few months thanks in part to being purchased by Epic, So fallguys is remaining strong having had 4/5 seasons with tons of new maps and costumes since release and among us is dead in the water with 1 new map and a slight graphical/interface overhaul.
I can’t blame Fortnite for creating an among us mode, I was expecting a developer somewhere to capitalize on the success of among us ad their lack of updates but to my surprise it didn’t really happen.
The devs of among us made all the wrong choices when it came to supporting their game. Yes the success hit them out of left field and yes they were a small team but they sat on their hands for way too long before deciding to hire more people and by then it was too late. Maybe they’ll be able to bring it back but considering the type of game it is, the updates/bug fixes have been absurdly slow.