Summer Game Fest: How To Watch E3 2021's Kickoff

E3 begins today with ubiquitous video games cheerleader Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Kickoff event. Here's when and where to watch.



When is the Summer Game Fest Kickoff?

Summer Game Fest kicks off Thursday, June 10, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET .



Where can I watch the Summer Game Fest Kickoff?

You can watch the event on Youtube, embedded below, or on Twitch. You can also watch on Twitter, if you want to spend the whole thing squinting at a tiny box.

There’s also an audio descriptive co-stream on Twitch streamer superblindman’s channel.



What games will be at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff?

We don’t know the entirety of what we’ll be seeing at the kickoff, though Keighley’s past events, like the Game Awards, usually have a big announcement or two. Keighley has also promised over 30 games, which he wrote on Twitter will be a “combination of new game reveals [and] long-awaited updates.” We do know there’ll be some news about Among Us and about Call of Duty’s next season. There’ll be something from Borderlands publisher Gearbox, too. The event will also include Day of the Devs, a long-running indie game showcase by Psychonauts studio Double Fine, so maybe we’ll hear about Psychonauts 2 alongside other indie games.

A hype reel for the event showed clips of tons of games including Overwatch, Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, Life Is Strange: True Colors, Horizon Forbidden West, Far Cry 6, and others, but there’s no saying for sure if those will be at this show or be shown throughout the month-long Summer Game Fest.

Today’s event will feature musical guests, with performances by Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, and Sonic Symphony. (You guys: Weezer.) There will also be some live guests, including Jeff Goldblum and Giancarlo Esposito.

While Keighley tweeted that folks should “manage expectations,” I’ve found there’s always something exciting in his events, even when—let’s be honest—they can drag on a little longer than is strictly necessary. Still, after this depressing year for video games (and for the world), I’m looking forward to feeling positively about things, so I hope the Summer Game Fest Kickoff will be a pretty good time.