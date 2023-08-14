All The Starters Are Coming To Pokémon Scarlet And Violet

At the Pokémon World Championships, Game Freak showed off a new look at Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming expansions. There was a lot of new footage in the latest trailer, but the most important thing is that Scarlet and Violet are bringing back every starter Pokémon from across the games with the Pokédex updates included in both DLCs. So if you’ve been waiting for your favorite starter Pokémon to join the Switch RPGs, all the remaining partners you began your journey with in past games are coming in the Indigo Disk expansion.



Several starter Pokémon have already been added to Scarlet and Violet by the seven-star Tera Raid events featuring Pokémon like Charizard, Greninja, and Decidueye, but Indigo Disk will fill out the rest of the starter roster when it launches later this year. I’m ready to reunite with Turtwig and start a whole new playthrough with him in my party the whole way through.

While these Pokémon will be added at the same time as the DLC, you won’t have to buy them to trade the starters (or any old Pokémon added to the Pokédex). That functionality is a free update to all players, as was the case for Sword and Shield’s expansions. So you’ll be able to trade these Pokémon over to other players whether by direct trade between games, or by using the Pokémon Home storage app and sending over these Pokémon you caught in previous entries.

The new additions include:

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Chikorita

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Litten

Popplio

Returning old Pokémon is exciting, but Scarlet and Violet’s DLC is also bringing new monsters to the mix, including evolutions of old Pokémon like Dripplin and new Paradox legendary Pokémon based on Raikou and Cobalion.

Indigo Disk will launch later this year after the Teal Mask expansion launches next month on September 13. The two both make up the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, which, on top of bringing in new Pokémon, abilities, characters, and features, seems to hint at the conclusion to the big lore dump of an ending from the main game.

Speaking of old Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet are currently giving away a Mew and opening up a Mewtwo Tera Raid event at the beginning of next month.