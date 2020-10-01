Please, For The Love Of God, Let Masahiro Sakurai Rest

Video game uncle is tired. Screenshot : Nintendo

So...Steve in Smash Bros. Ultimate, huh? Great. I have no dog in this Smash Bros. fight—while I don’t hate that Steve was announced, I was personally hoping for Overwatch hero Tracer, especially after this cryptic tweet from the Overwatch League a few days ago. Whatever your thoughts are on Steve, what I truly hope is that game director Masahiro Sakurai gets some rest.



It seems like every time we see Sakurai after one of these character announcements or in a Nintendo Direct he gets more tired. There’s the November 2018 Nintendo Direct, in which Sakurai, after staring at the camera for a few uncomfortable seconds of silence as his tired gaze pierces the soul, wonders aloud if he’ll ever get to take a break. During today’s announcement he had some words about what it took to add Minecraft’s Steve to the game. “They make it sound easy,” he says, speaking of Nintendo execs badgering him about which characters to add. “I guess they think this all happens by magic or something.[...] The wizardry required to make it work in this game. It’s impossible!”



Look at his eyes. These are eyes screaming for help, for just a moment’s respite. He, like the rest of us, is just so over everything. What a 2020 mood. This is a man who is absolutely, 100%, TIREDT of our shit. And, honestly, I can’t blame him.



Thank you for all you’ve done, Mr. Sakurai. Here’s to you finally getting that break you deserve.

