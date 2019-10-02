Blizzard Really Wants Overwatch Characters In Smash

With Overwatch due out on the Switch next week, it’s obviously time for fans to start incessantly calling for characters like Pharah and Mercy to make an appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The lo udest voice among them , though, will belong to Blizzard themselves.



In an interview with IGN, Blizzard’s Jeff Kaplan was asked which Overwatch character he’d like to see in Smash, and replied “To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all. They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from.”

“Tracer’s our girl, Tracer’s our mascot. She’d be my first choice,” he added . “There’s a lot of great runners up. I think a lot of people can immediately see Doomfist gameplay applying to Smash, but if it were up to me, I’d like to see Tracer.”

Or Reinhardt. Or Reaper. Or Sombra. Or Zarya. Or, look, like he says, any of them, they’d pretty much all fit.

Overwatch is out on the Switch on October 15.