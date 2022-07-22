Summer means many things, including trips to the beach, eating way too much ice cream, going out on vacation, and according to numerous digital stores, large video game sales. I don’t know when the tradition to hold big sales during summer began, but I’m not going to question all the great deals. Instead, I’ll nod quietly, log in to my account, and begin buying far too many games, most of which I likely won’t play anytime soon. This is the way.

The current big sale to check out is the PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale, which started yesterday and runs until August 17. That’s a long time to save on a big list of games, including numerous exclusives, recent releases, and budget-friendly bundles.

In fact, this sale is so massive that it could take you hours to look at everything that’s currently discounted until August. So here are (in no particular order) 25 particularly standout deals I think you might be interested in!

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | Deluxe Edition - $52



Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5/PS4 bundle) - $35

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $15

The Quarry (PS4) - $40

UFC 4 - $10

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $40

It Takes Two - $20

Batman Arkham Collection (Asylum, City, Knight) - $9

Far Cry 6 - $24

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $21

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection (six games including Odyssey) - $50

Ghostwire: Tokyo - $30

Tales of Arise - $30



Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9

Psychonauts 2 - $30

The Evil Within 2 - $8

The Outer Worlds - $20

Lego Marvel Collection - $12

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition - $13.50

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen - $5

XCOM 2 Deluxe Edition - $7.50

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $30

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $9

Nioh: The Complete Edition - $20

Star Wars Squadrons - $10

Oh, and if you’re looking for Xbox deals, Microsoft is currently hosting a similarly large digital sale as well.

And we put together a list of excellent deals for that sale too, which you can check out here!





