Summer means many things, including pool parties, eating too much ice cream, going out camping, and uh…apparently video game sales? I don’t question the companies taking part in the annual summer sales we see across digital stores. Instead, I nod in approval and begin spending money on games I likely won’t play anytime soon.



The current big sale to check out is Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale, which runs from today until the end of July. There are a lot of new and old games on sale currently, with some prices slashed down to a mere few dollars. But there’s a lot to sort through, so here are (in no particular order) 16 particularly interesting deals I think you might be interested in!

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45

Assassin’s Creed: Legendary Collection (six games including Odyssey) - $50

The Quarry - $40

Red Dead Redemption II - $24

Agents of Mayhem - $2

BioShock Collection - $10

Dragon’s Dogma - $4.50

Hot Wheels Unleashed - $20

Borderlands 3 - $15

Far Cry Bundle (3,4,5,6) - $50

Batman Arkham Collection (Asylum, City, Knight) - $9

Immortals Fenyx Rising - $12

Dying Light 2 - $40

Call of Duty: Vanguard - $30

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition - $10

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.50

While this is a big sale with much to choose from, note that it’s not just video games that are on sale. Microsoft’s also slashed prices on a load of PC and Xbox accessories and hardware.



Advertisement

Probably most relevant to many of you is the sale on select colors of the official Xbox wireless controllers, which are currently marked down to $50, saving you about $10.



A load of keyboards and headsets are also on sale until the end of the month. For those worried about using the Xbox store, I’ve bought some stuff on it in the past and didn’t encounter any annoying delays or shipping issues.



Plus you get to buy something you want and don’t have to feed Jeff Bezos’ terrible megacorp money. I mean, Microsoft isn’t much better than Amazon, but these days, being a li’l less evil is about all we can hope for.

