Everything feels like it’s exploding in forest fires or uncaring politicians, but at least you can currently get Bugsnax for 50% off in the Steam Summer Sale, which began yesterday and will run until July 7 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The sale knocks a lot of money off thousands of games—most of which are discounted by 20-50%, though some have seen their prices slashed by over 80% (like the very eh NBA 2K22, which is currently $9.59 and was originally $59.99) (lol). The games included in the sale are also varied. You can snag anything from a usually $60 triple-A title to some cult classic indies you’ve been interested in for years but haven’t gotten around to buying, all for a hardy discount.

If this choice and opportunity sounds overwhelming, that’s because it is. But there are easy ways to cut to the chase and find the games you want, no more, no less. The discounted blockbuster titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (now $29.99, 50% off) and Red Dead Redemption II (also $29.99, also 50% off) are helpfully splashed across the top of the Steam homepage for maximum impulse purchasing, though you can also take your time meandering through the homepage’s useful genre and theme categories. You can winnow those categories even further with Steam’s myriad filters, which include price and even niche moods like “atmospheric” or “medieval.”



However, I understand that you might be busy anxiously tweeting about “society.” I’ve been there; I live in a society too. I’d like to help you out with finding the crème de la Steam crème, so here are some big titles with sales worth knowing about:

Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $13.19

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $7.49

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut - $27.99

God of War - $39.99

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - $22.49

Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - $49.69

Final Fantasy VI - $14.39

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - $47.99

Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59

Forza Horizon 5 - $47.99

And here are some punch-packing indie games made more affordable:

V Rising - $17.99

Citizen Sleeper - $15.99

Bugsnax - $12.49

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - $16.74

Tunic - $26.99

Cuphead - $13.99

Neon White - $22.49

Hades - $14.99

Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49

Dead Cells - $12.49

Hollow Knight - $7.49

Between this, other blowout summer sales, and the Earth collapsing under the weight of one million abandoned GeForce RTX 3060s and our sins, this is going to be the best summer ever.