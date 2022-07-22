Summer is here. But, likely, you live in a part of the world where recent heat waves and high temperatures have been prevalent. So, I don’t need to tell you it’s summer. But while summer is often a time when the world gets very hot, it’s also the time of year when many people start going outside again, visiting the beach or taking a break from work or school to travel further afield.



Sure, fall remains my favorite season of the year, but I do still enjoy a nice dip in the pool or summer camping trip, and these 11 games provide some good summertime vibes without needing to wear sunscreen or pay for a hotel.



Oh, and if you prefer winter and snow, we have a whole different list of games to check out!