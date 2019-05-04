Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: shinobi602 (Twitter/Days Gone)

Hello! Today we learn how to spell Jason Statham’s name, watch a man lose five years of progress, torture our cats with teabags, get ambushed by zombies and leave hidden notes around the office. It’s Morning Checkpoint!



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

I’m ready to sit down in a theater and just float away into the world of Pokemon. Happy to hear this thing turned out mostly good.

I think the only way this could have been more an anti-climatic death is if he just, like, fell off a cliff and died.

I wonder if we will eventually hit the limit for speedrunning some older games soon. Seems like something that will inevitably happen.

I’m sad that this movie is going to be changed. I wanted this awful and weird Sonic. It would make it more memorable too. Now the movie will probably be bad and forgotten. (Also forcing animators and artists to crunch is stupid and terrible.)

Tweets!

When cats one day kill us all and take over the world, they will point to shit like this and be like “Yeah, you deserve this.”

The zombie apocalypse is a lot harder when the universe is just straight up unfair about it.

I love Jason Stayhumb, but my favorite action hero will always be Arnold SchwartzAndEgger.

News

Some Good Comments

Sometimes, at my work, I’ll leave sticky notes with “someBODY once told me the world is” on it in inconspicuous places and wait for the shrieks to start -Stoncils from “Modders Add Shrek To Sekiro”

This reminds of a time when I was at my high school, minding my own business and found a sticky note stuck on the bottom of a desk that was shoved into a hallway. The desk was broken. On the note, it said, “Don’t pull the fire alarm today.” I still don’t know what that was all about.

Oh brother... All the poor VFX artists slaving away in front of their computers from now until November working 22 hour days on the fucking Sonic The Hedgehog movie. It sounds like the lowest ring of hell. -Ficus from “Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Design To Be Changed Following Criticism”

Nobody should have to crunch. But you know how you make crunch worse? When you are working on something that everybody knows is going to suck, such as a live-action Sonic film. I feel so bad for those artists and designers. I hope it goes as smooth as possible.

Trailers & Videos You May Have Missed

I can’t wait to play this game once all the episodes are out. After waiting months for episodes playing Telltale games, I’ve stopped buying episodes until ALL of them are out.

Just what the world needed: Angry Birds augmented reality games.

I love Ubisoft’s strategy of supporting games for years.

This might be one of the best trailers released for a video game.