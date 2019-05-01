Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Streamer Phil “Philza” Watson had been playing the same Minecraft survivial game for five years—five years!—until he got cocky a few days ago and died in the most “fucking stupid” way.



Philza has been playing (and streaming) Minecraft’s Hardcore mode, which erases the entire world as soon as you die. And for all those years (an achievement in itself!), he’d stayed alive, running around and fighting monsters and making stuff and digging enormous holes.

Then this happened:

Oh Phil. Oh...Phil. Oh no.

Don’t feel too bad for him, though. The run had to come to an end sooner or later, and he’s already back into it in a fresh new world. Presumably one where he’s being a bit more cautious around baby zombies.