Screenshot: AstroHungry (Reddit)

Villagers have been a part of Minecraft for a few years now, mostly just being quiet and boring. But the latest Minecraft update, Village & Pillage, has changed villagers and suddenly fans are encountering some strange and annoying locals.

Village & Pillage is a massive update, possibly the biggest update Minecraft has ever received. It adds, changes and fixes a huge list of things. Some of these changes involve the villagers of Minecraft. They’ve become more rowdy and odd.

This latest update was focused on villages, so many players have been moving into nearby villages to help build them up and protect them. But it seems villagers don’t respect their privacy. Minecraft users noticed almost immediately that villagers will now just sleep wherever they damn well please. One player even came home to find a villager in their bed, even though they locked their home up using a button and iron door. And here’s disturbing fact: Villagers sleep with their eyes open.

Some players have also discovered villagers sleeping in beds while their heads float above them. This is a bug and a bit creepy.

Advertisement

A crafty player shared on Twitter one way to remove these unwanted villagers. They simply used their fishing rod to pull the NPC off the bed and onto the floor.



Screenshot: Tyler Patrick (Twitter)

Other players have encountered villager children jumping on their bed, like mad lads.

Advertisement

Some Minecraft players have also encountered villagers who just move into their home or garden and start doing whatever they want. One player encountered a villager who traveled a short distance to reach the player’s home and then started living and working there. Over on the Minecraft subreddit, the player desperately asked others “How do I get him to leave without hitting him?”

Another player walked into their home to find villagers breeding, which is awkward.

Advertisement

Screenshot: Flabby Penguin (Reddit)

When they aren’t sleeping or banging in strangers’ homes, it seems villagers will stay up all night bumping into stairs. They have trouble climbing stairs, so if you do want to keep them out, maybe trying building your home elevated off the ground and have a small staircase to get in.

Possibly unrelated to the new update, but one player encountered a trader NPC that ran around like a chicken with its head cut off.



Advertisement

After years of living quiet lives as simple farmers or traders, it seems the populace of Minecraft has decided to get a little wild.



I say, good for them.