On the spending spree to end all spending sprees, and apparently unable to buy the concepts of “cars” and “soccer” wholesale, Epic has settled for acquiring Psyonix, the developer of acclaimed car soccer game Rocket League.



Epic announced its latest purchase in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The acquisition will officially be complete at the end of May or early June, and Psyonix will “continue to bring the full Rocket League experience across all platforms to all current and new players all over the world.”

This will, however, mean some changes for the Steam version of the game. On PC, Rocket League will come to the Epic Games Store in “late 2019.” Until then, it will remain on sale on Steam, and after that point, it’ll still be supported on Steam. However, it will no longer be available for purchase there once it’s transitioned over to the Epic Store.

In a blog post, Psyonix said that it expects things for Rocket League to continue chugging along pretty much as normal, with “frequent updates that have new features, new content, and new ways to play the game” still planned. Epic, Psyonix believes, will give the game and its esports ecosystem a hard-charging boost.

“In the long-term, we expect to bring Rocket League to the Epic Games store and to leverage our new relationship to grow the game in ways we couldn’t do on our own before,” wrote Psyonix. “We believe that bringing Rocket League to new audiences with more support is a win for everybody.”