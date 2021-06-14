Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
CultureNews

Paralives Looks Like The Grand Designs Game I've Always Wanted

The upcoming Sims competitor lets you mess with pretty much everything about your house, both inside and out

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Image: Paralives

I wrote about Paralives last year, because a) it’s cool seeing a proper competitor to The Sims, and b) the house construction stuff looked really interesting. A year later and the house stuff now looks like 94% of the reason I want to play this game.

See, courtesy of passions for both architecture and chill television I have an unhealthy obsession with the show Grand Designs, and have long been utterly mystified that there hasn’t been a more prominent (I’m aware some smaller titles exist) game built just around...building nice houses.

And while The Sims has long had some pretty cool house-building stuff, what Paralives is doing here looks like some next-level shit, from the way we’re able to shape the outside of the house to the variables we’re given on stuff like resizing windows and applying finishes.

I’m seeing a future where people play this game entirely for the building and furniture element, despite the fact the whole point of this is that it’s actually a whole damn life simulator.

You can follow along with Paralives’ development at the game’s Patreon.

 

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Velops
Velops

These games really tap into adult fantasies about owning a home. You get beautiful living spaces with none of the realities of inspections, paperwork, and mortgage rates.