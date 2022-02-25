Well, this is a little bit embarrassing. After all the uproar The Sims 4 community raised over Electronic Arts not releasing the My Wedding Stories game pack in Russia, it turns out the expansion is too broken for players to enjoy. Some streamers are even advising fans to avoid buying the game pack until EA issues a major patch.

In the past few weeks, the Sims community has been embroiled in a controversy over the Russian version of the wedding-based expansion. My Wedding Stories is game pack, think a medium-sized DLC for The Sims 4, expands on the existing wedding mechanics in the game with new decor, furniture, a wedding prep gameplay. Originally, EA decided not to release My Wedding Stories in Russia due to its homophobic laws surrounding queer content. After the community’s negative reaction to the decision, including boycotts from Sims influencers, the publisher reversed its decision. It promised that all versions of My Wedding Stories would be released on February 23, albeit with different art for Russian players that removed the lesbian partners featured in promotional material.

That might have been too optimistic of a release date. Players reported their Sims took strange paths while walking down the aisle, guests didn’t adhere to the wedding’s dress code, several wedding commands didn’t work, and attendees would start conversations at inappropriate moments. Sims would even start doing push-ups in the aisle or literally died in the middle of the ceremony. One content creator called the new expansion “unplayable” and advised fans to hold off on buying it. Early impressions already left fans concerned about bugs, which was mainly blamed on the poor AI. To make matters worse, players said that the expansion would replace normal weddings in the base version of The Sims 4.

An EA community manager confirmed fixes would happen behind the scenes, but there aren’t any patch notes for My Wedding Stories so far. Kotaku reached out to EA about whether or not a fix would be forthcoming but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

There’s one silver lining to all of this: The Sims 4 has some of the most chaotic weddings that I’ve ever seen in a video game. And the player-generated content is impeccable, even if the actual AI isn’t.