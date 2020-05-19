Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Paralives, A New Sims-Like Game, Looks Cool

Luke Plunkett
The Sims has kinda had the “livin a life” genre all to itself for a while now (if you don’t count slightly different stuff like Stardew Valley), but the upcoming Paralives is looking to at least show that there are other ways to go around cleaning house and working out.

Coming to PC and Mac...sometime in the future, it lets you design your home, customise furniture and customise almost every facet of your character’s appearance. There’s also an open world neighbourhood outside your walls to interact with, which will have jobs, friendships and events to take part in.

To get an idea of how it’s shaping up, here are some videos. The first one shows how you can create your own neighbourhood:

This one shows the kind of control you’ll have over your furniture:

And here are the character customisation sliders:

Looks cool! Not that there’s anything wrong with the way The Sims has been handling stuff lately, but it’s always nice to have someone else come in and try to do things a little differently.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

