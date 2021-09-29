Everyone loves a redemption story. Outriders, a third-person loot-shooter released earlier this year, seemed poised for a good one. Like many online-only games, it launched with a raft of problems, obscuring the fact that under all the disconnects and server failures was a pretty solid game. Many of those woes persisted for more than a month, a first act that all but teed up a No Man’s Sky-style comeback.



Advertisement

Read More: Outriders Should Have A Horde Mode (And Other Thoughts)

So, did the game pull one off? Here’s the arc of its life-cycle to date:

G/O Media may get a commission Save $25 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PlayStation 5) Go solo in an epic race against time!

Face thrilling, unpredictable challenges as you explore distinctive handcrafted lands. Buy for $35 at Best Buy

Advertisement

For its six-month mark, I so, so desperately wanted to write an “Outriders Is Really Freakin’ Fun Now” post. I wanted Outriders to stage a full-throated comeback along the lines of No Man’s Sky or Fallout 76.

Advertisement

I’m not so sure it has, though. Yes, Outriders is technically “fixed.” Provided you have a decent internet connection, you can load into the game just like any other. When you match up with friends across platforms, you’ll actually be able to play without concern that the game will kick you to the lobby. Outriders no longer feels like it’s held together with double-sided Scotch tape.

Advertisement

But it’s still an often frustrating experience, which obscures what Outriders does well: the shooting, the breadth of powers, the varied and lushly detailed environments. Sometimes, when you’re knocked over by a series of attacks, you’re fully unable to move until, eventually, you just die. Few things are more maddening than plugging 15, 20 minutes into a boss fight only to die at the very last moment because you’d wiped out all the cannon fodder that could heal you. The endgame is mostly a repetitional grind, certainly not as varied and ever-changing as a similar loot-rooted game like Destiny 2 (or, hell, even Borderlands 3). And no amount of patchwork could fix the game’s fundamentally useless map.



Normally, these would be faults that a developer tackles within ongoing updates, but not here. People Can Fly has never billed Outriders as a constantly evolving live-service game. In fact, the studio is on record saying that it a “complete experience out of the box.” This game is meant to be a linear, one-and-done experience. By that metric, Outriders is the best it’s ever been—even if you haven’t thought about it since launch.

Advertisement



