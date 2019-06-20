Thanks to ERSGAN (Enhanced Super-Resolution Generative Adversarial Networks) and the work of tophergopher1, this is Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes (the GameCube version/remake) featuring full 4K visuals, with none of the upscaling having been done by human hands.
Instead, machine-learning has looked at the game’s old textures and cleaned them up the best way it saw fit, just like we’ve seen recently with Doom and Metroid.
I’ll never get tired of this. We’re used to seeing a basic kind of automatic upscaling when we play older games via backwards compatibility or emulation, but the improvements here to everything are just incredible.