Thanks to ERSGAN (Enhanced Super-Resolution Generative Adversarial Networks) and the work of tophergopher1, this is Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes (the GameCube version/remake) featuring full 4K visuals, with none of the upscaling having been done by human hands.



Instead, machine-learning has looked at the game’s old textures and cleaned them up the best way it saw fit, just like we’ve seen recently with Doom and Metroid.

Video: iamthegr34td3str0y3r

I’ll never get tired of this. We’re used to seeing a basic kind of automatic upscaling when we play older games via backwards compatibility or emulation, but the improvements here to everything are just incredible.