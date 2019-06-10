Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This is not the official theme for director Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ still-in-the-works Metal Gear Solid cinematic adaptation. It is another barn burner by MGSV singer Donna Burke.



Besides voicing the iDroid in Metal Gear Solid V, Burke sang “Heavens Divide” for Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and “Sins of the Father” for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. While this isn’t an official theme and there’s no word yet whether or not Burke will be involved with the cinematic version’s score, it would be hard imagining a Metal Gear Solid movie without her in some way.

“I asked Nicholas Buc, the arranger for Metal Gear in Concert, to compose the theme song,” Burke told Kotaku. “He has also been conducting the orchestra at most of the Metal Gear concerts, has played MGS and has a lot experience in what makes movie and game music great.” The Macedonian Symphony Orchestra recorded the instrumental track last month, with Burke doing her vocals in Roppongi. The result is this new single, “Hanging by a Thread.”

“The theme songs I sing ‘Heaven’s Divide’ and ‘Sins of the Father’ are emotionally wrenching, evoking deep, painful memories of searing regrets, broken hope and betrayal,” says Burke. “They have soaring, cinematic parts interspersed with quiet reminiscing and a live orchestra with some rock underpinning the song with more raw power.”

According to the singer, Buc studied the Metal Gear theme’s vocals as well as the last few Bond scores to come up with a theme that would please both general audiences and long-time Metal Gear Solid fans. “We wanted people who have heard of Metal Gear Solid to watch the trailer, hear the song and say, ‘I want to see this movie.’”