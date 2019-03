Just like we’ve already seen with Doom, you can use a neural network to upscale pretty much any old video game textures, and the results are amazing. Metroid Prime 2 is no exception.



This 4K, 16:9 version of the GameCube classic was put together by BearborgOne, using ESRGAN to help drag those textures if not into 2019, then at least into what a PC version of this game might have looked like.