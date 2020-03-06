Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
News

Oh Great, There's A New Amnesia Game Coming Out This Fall

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Amnesia
AmnesiaAmnesia: The Dark DescentAmnesia Rebirthps4PCSteamgame announceFrictional Gameskotakucore
635
Save
Illustration for article titled Oh Great, Theres A New iAmnesia /iGame Coming Out This Fall
Graphic: Frictional Games

It’s been a decade since Frictional Games’ Amnesia: The Dark Descent arrived on the survival horror scene, filling YouTube and Twitch with the screams of terrified streamers. Due out this fall for PlayStation 4 and PC, Amnesia: Rebirth challenges players to stay calm in the face of unimaginable terror.

The second sequel to Amnesia: The Dark Descent following 2013's Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Amnesia: Rebirth features a new character exploring a new place while pursued by a new unspeakable thing. It’s set in the Algerian desert and follows a character named Tasi Trannon on, as the official announcement puts it, “a harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, while exploring the limits of human resilience.”

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Oh Great, Theres A New iAmnesia /iGame Coming Out This Fall
Screenshot: Frictional Games

The screenshots accompanying the sequel announcement are laughably dark. I suspect this will be the most laughter I get out of Rebirth, so I’m going to cling to the levity for all it’s worth.

Illustration for article titled Oh Great, Theres A New iAmnesia /iGame Coming Out This Fall
Screenshot: Frictional Games

Look at that airplane cockpit. It’s obviously blazingly bright outside, but Frictional’s found a way to make it dark and foreboding. Monsters, I tell you. Speaking of which, here’s another choice line from the announcement press release.

You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose - to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you.

Advertisement

I’m basically already out at this point. The trailer does nothing to bolster my resolve.

I can’t wait to find out what Heather Alexandra or whoever ends up playing it instead of me thinks of Amnesia: Rebirth when it arrives on PC and PS4 this fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

What Happens To Your Xbox Game Pass And PlayStation Now Downloads Once They Expire

Former Counter-Strike Pro Receives 116-Year Sentence, Which She May Not Have To Serve

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Ubisoft Is Massively Reworking Ghost Recon Breakpoint