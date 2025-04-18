Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Go Live April 24, Accessory Prices Have All Gone Up

Nintendo has officially announced the date for U.S. pre-orders of the Switch 2, after a last-minute delay following the tariff turmoil of the last few weeks. While most of the rest of the world has been adding the console to their shopping baskets, North America has been unable to after Nintendo hit pause in the wake of President Trump’s deranged attempts to influence international trade. Now, however, we have a date: April 24 will see the console available to pre-order through retail, with the console prices—for now—remaining the same. However, peripheral prices seem likely to go up.

This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns

This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Stylish Noir-Punk Side-Scroller Is Like Celeste With Guns

In a post announcing the news, Nintendo has said that at launch the console prices will remain the same as those announced at the beginning of April. The vanilla Switch 2 will still cost $449.99, while the version bundled with Mario Kart World will remain $499.99. That’s the good news, with Nintendo perhaps having successfully stockpiled enough supply in the U.S. ahead of launch to avoid the dramatic increases in costs Trump’s tariffs will have on the machine that’s primarily made in China.

Advertisement

However, the announcement makes clear these are not permanent prices, with repeated use of the phrase “at launch,” and a note explaining that “adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.” The news also makes clear that announced game prices will remain the same, so Mario Kart World will still cost an eye-watering $80 when bought separately.

Advertisement

The bad news is that tariffs do look like they have had a negative effect for American customers: accessories “will experience price adjustments” according to Nintendo. It looks like most of the already-expensive items have gone up by a significant five bucks.

Advertisement

The Switch 2 Pro Controller has gone up from $80 to $85, while a pair of Joy-Con 2s is now $95 instead of $90. The same goes for the camera, now $55 instead of $50. Everything seems to be affected, with a Joy-Con 2 strap bumped up a dollar from the previous price to $14. Even the AC adaptor is now five dollars pricier.

Here is the full statement and price changes Nintendo has sent out announcing the news:

Retail pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025. At launch, the price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99. Pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch. However, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions. Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions. We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price - As of April 18, 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 - $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.99

Mario Kart World - $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza - $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set - $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 - $59.99

.